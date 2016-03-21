The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BORGES
Spanish nuts producer Borges said it was postponing a 23.5
million-euro share capital hike and putting plans to move to
Spain's main stock market from a smaller exchange on hold,
citing difficult market conditions.
GAS NATURAL
Gas Natural said late on Friday that it has submitted
changes to dividend proposal and will now pay out 1 euro/ share,
up 10.1 percent versus last year earnings.
INDITEX
Raymond James raises to "outperform" from "market perform"
