BRIEF-Vtech Holdings says FY profit attributable decreased by 1.3 pct to US$179 million
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
CELLNEX
Spain's Cellnex made joint offer with Italian infrastructure fund F2i for a stake in Telecom Italia's tower unit INWIT at 4.9 euros a share, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.
* Says co's unit CABOS E TECNOLOGIA LTDA won a bid worth 17.5 million reias (about 38 million yuan), for optical fiber procurement project from TELEMAR NORTE LESTE S/A、OI S/A、OI MOVEL S/A