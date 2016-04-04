The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ACCIONA
The green light has been given for the merger between Nordex
and Acciona Windpower
TELEFONICA
Telefônica Brasil SA, the owner of the country's No. 1
wireless carrier, has sold 1,655 cellphone towers to Towerco
Latam Brasil Ltda for 760 million reais.
ABENGOA
Abengoa has reached a deal with a subsidiary of Invenergy
Wind LLC to sell a wind farm Campo Palomas, located in Salto in
Uruguay, involving the release of debt obligations of $37.5
million and associated guarantees.
PARQUES REUNIDOS
Theme park operator Parques Reunidos said on Monday it aimed
to list in Spain's main stock markets in May to raise around 525
million euros through an offer of new shares in the initial
public offering (IPO).
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on