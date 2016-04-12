The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Spain's Telefonica will propose Peter Erskine, former chairman of O2, as a new board member for Telefonica Deutschland, Cinco Dias reported.

CAIXABANK

Caixabank and Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos are set to close a deal over Portuguese lender BPI later this week once some final details are agreed, a source told Reuters late on Monday.

REPSOL

Repsol lowered late on Monday refining margins in Spain to $6.3/barrel, down 13.7 percent against Q4 of 2015

