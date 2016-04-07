The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ACCIONA
Macquarie raises to "outperform".
CODERE
Codere announced on Wednesday a share capital increase of
494.9 million euros, with a total issue premium of 330.7 million
euros, and disbursement by credit compensation.
TELEFONICA
The Spanish telecoms group priced 2.75 billion euros of
euro-denominated bonds on Wednesday.
TREASURY
Spain aims to raise between 3.25 billion and 4.75 billion
euros at a scheduled auction of four bonds on Thursday.
