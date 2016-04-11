The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

CAIXABANK

Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos and Caixabank clinched a last-minute deal on Sunday for the Spanish bank to buy dos Santos' stake in Portugal's Banco BPI, which in turn will offload the controlling stake in its Angolan unit.

TELEFONICA

Spain's Telefonica this month will suspend international phone service from Venezuela, the firm's local subsidiary said on Friday, amid a growing shortage of foreign exchange that has limited telecom investments.

TREASURY

Rating agency DBRS lowered trend on Spain to "stable", and confirmed A (low) rating late on Friday.

SANTANDER

Santander chief executive said on Friday the Spanish bank was not interested in investing in Italy, a country where more than one bank is looking for a buyer.

