The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

MEDIASET

Telecinco, which belongs to Mediaset, again attracted the biggest audiences in April, according to a report on Sunday.

ACCIONA

Acciona and Japan's Mitsubishi are competing over the contract to expand Dubai's metro (Expansion)

FCC

FCC Aqualia has received a contract worth 375 million euros for the construction and operation of a waste plant in Colombia, its biggest project in South America (Cinco Dias)

