REPSOL
Spanish oil major Repsol on Thursday posted a 38 percent
fall in first quarter adjusted net profit from a year ago to 572
million euros ($657 million), hit by low crude prices which
offset a solid activity in the refining business.
FCC
Spanish building and services firm FCC on Thursday posted a
9.3 percent fall in first-quarter core profit from a year
earlier, hit by lower construction activity in Spain and higher
financial costs.
GRIFOLS
Grifols said first quarter net profit was 125.2 million
euros versus 128.5 million euros year ago.
AMADEUS
Amadeus said first quarter net profit was 217.2 million
euros versus 202.5 million euros year ago.
FERROVIAL
Ferrovial posted on Wednesday after the market closed a 7.4
percent fall in core profit from a year ago in its first quarter
results.
OHL
OHL said late on Wednesday Qatar Railways Company had
canceled a contract with a consortium that included OHL for them
to build a train station. OHL's part of the project was worth
248 million euros.
GAMESA <GAM.MC
Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa is expected to report
almost unchanged operating earnings against the year before when
it posts first quarter results on Thursday, although investors
will focus on any details of a possible merger with German
industrial group Siemens.
TREASURY
Spain's Treasury aims to raise between 3 billion and 4.5
billion euros at a scheduled auction of four bonds on Thursday.
