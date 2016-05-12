The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

DIA

DIA posted a 5 percent drop in first-quarter sales on the year before after currency swings.

ACCIONA

Acciona posted a 17.4 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on the year before.

OHL

OHL is due to report first-quarter earnings before the market opens.

ACS Spanish builder ACS is due to publish first-quarter earnings after the market closes.

TELEFONICA Rating agency Fitch said late on Thursday Telefonica's rating remained unchanged at BBB+ stable after EU competition regulators blocked CK Hutchison's purchase of the Spanish operator's O2 unit in Britain.

Telefonica is due to hold its annual general shareholder meeting.

