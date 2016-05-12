The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
DIA
DIA posted a 5 percent drop in first-quarter sales on the
year before after currency swings.
ACCIONA
Acciona posted a 17.4 percent rise in first-quarter net
profit on the year before.
OHL
OHL is due to report first-quarter earnings before the
market opens.
ACS
Spanish builder ACS is due to publish first-quarter earnings
after the market closes.
TELEFONICA
Rating agency Fitch said late on Thursday Telefonica's rating
remained unchanged at BBB+ stable after EU competition
regulators blocked CK Hutchison's purchase of the Spanish
operator's O2 unit in Britain.
Telefonica is due to hold its annual general shareholder
meeting.
