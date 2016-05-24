The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ELECNOR

Spain's Elecnor said on Tuesday that, through its unit Celeo Redes, it has won a new electrical concession and it will develop a transmission system in Chile through a planned investment of $90 million.

ALMIRALL

Spanish pharmaceutical company Almirall, through its Dallas based company Thermigen, signed an exclusive U.S. strategic marketing collaboration agreement for Silhouette Instalift (TM) with Sinclair Pharma Plc on Monday.

