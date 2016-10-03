The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ALMIRALL
Almirall announced results from two pivotal phase-3 clinical
trials (reSURFACE 1 and 2) achieving primary endpoint of
Tildrakizumab, an investigational IL-23p19 inhibitor, in
patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.
ABENGOA
Debt-ridden Spanish energy firm Abengoa ABGek.MC reported a
first-half net loss of 3.7 billion euros on Friday as it pushed
on with efforts to avoid becoming the country's biggest
bankruptcy.
INDITEX
Amancio Ortega, Europe's richest man and founder of global
fashion group and Zara owner Inditex, has bought one of Madrid's
most famous skyscrapers for 490 million euros through his
property investment arm, a source said.
