The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA, MASMOVIL
Masmovil has reached a deal with Telefonica in relation to
Xfera Moviles SAU (Yoigo) and Pepe Mobile SL (Pepephone) which
includes the use of mobile network of Telefonica and resolution
of legal conflicts between Yoigo and Telefonica.
ACERINOX
JP Morgan raises its stance on Acerinox to "neutral" from
"underweight".
REE
Deutsche Bank raises its stance on REE to "buy" from "hold".
NH HOTELS
Deutsche Bank starts on NH Hotels with "hold" and target
price of 4.2 euros.
CAIXABANK
Holding company CriteriaCaixa said on Tuesday it was selling
stock in Caixabank equivalent to 1.7 percent of the Spanish
bank's share capital, priced at 3.15 euros per share.
INDITEX
Inditex, the world's biggest clothing retailer and owner of
Zara, on Wednesday reported a 9 percent rise in 9-month profit
from a year ago, as sales continued to accelerate despite a
warmer-than-usual autumn in many European countries.
For today's European market outlook double click on .EU.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please
double click on .IBEX
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box
and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES
For Spanish language market report double click on .MES
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU