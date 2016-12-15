The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA
Deutsche Bank raises to "hold" from "sell".
GRIFOLS
Spain's Grifols, which develops plasma protein therapies,
said it would buy U.S. medical device maker Hologic Inc's
interest in their blood screening joint venture for
$1.85 billion in cash.
BBVA
BBVA Compass said early on Thursday that it is increasing
its prime lending rate to 3.75 percent from 3.5 percent from
December 15.
ABENGOA
A leading U.S. subsidiary of Abengoa received U.S. court
approval to exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to court
records filed on Wednesday, putting the Spanish renewable energy
group closer to achieving a global debt-cutting plan.
EBRO FOODS
Ebro Foods announced on Thursday an upcoming merger of its
U.S. rice and pasta companies, Riviana Foods Inc., American
Rice, Inc. and New World Pasta Co
GAMESA
Gamesa said on Thursday it had renewed a syndicated loan for
750 million euros, with improved financing conditions and an
extended maturity by one year to 2022.
