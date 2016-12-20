Hyundai Motor denies media report on holding company structure
SEOUL, May 19 Hyundai Motor Co on Friday denied a media report that it is seeking to introduce a holding company structure.
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
GRIFOLS
Kepler Cheuvreux adds to Iberian Top Picks, raises target price to 24 euros from 22.4 euros.
ENDESA
Endesa said on Tuesday it has bought Enel Iberoamerica's systems and telecommunications business for 246 million euros.
OHL
UBS cuts to "neutral" from "buy" with a target price of 2.9 euros from 3.5 euros previously.
Separately, OHL plans to sell its Czech affiliate ZPSV for an estimated 50 million euros, Expansion reported on Tuesday, without citing sources.
PARQUES REUNIDOS
Parques Reunidos says its unit Parques Reunidos Valencia has reached an agreement with Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias to end all disputes between the parties.
May 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers.