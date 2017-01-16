The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Fund Ardian, CVC and KKR are expected to make bids for 49 percent of Telefonica's Telxius, Expansion reported on Saturday.

FERROVIAL

Ferrovial is in talks to take two thirds of Isolux's power grids in Brazil, El Economista reported on Saturday.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on