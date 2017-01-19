The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
MEDIASET ESPANA
UBS cuts to "neutral" from "buy"
FERROVIAL
Amey, a Ferrovial Services subsidiary, and global public
operator Keolis, said on Wednesday they've won a deal to operate
and maintain Greater Manchester's Metrolink light railway for 10
years.
TREASURY
Spain plans to issue between 4 billion and 5 billion euros
at a triple bond auction on Thursday.
