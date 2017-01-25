The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER

Banco Santander opened Spain's bank reporting season on Wednesday with a 4 percent rise in its 2016 net profit from a year earlier, above analysts' forecasts and helped by strong business in its key Brazilian market.

MEDIASET

Barclays raises to "equalweight" from "underweight".

ABENGOA

Abengoa said on Tuesday a court in Mexico has rejected inclusion of the A3T project in the involuntary insolvency proceedings of Abengoa Mexico.

