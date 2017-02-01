The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
LOGISTA
Logista reported net profit of 2.28 billion euros in first
quarter net profit compared to 2.37 billion euros a year
earlier.
PROSEGUR
Prosegur has reported 2016 net profit of 134 million euros
versus 183 million euros year ago.
CELLNEX
Cellnex has reached a deal with Bouygues Telecom for the
acquisition and construction of up to 3,000 sites in France,
which is structured in two projects.
BBVA
Spanish bank BBVA posted on Wednesday a 28 percent fall in
fourth-quarter net profit due to a sharp drop in the peso in its
largest market of Mexico and by one-off charges related to
mis-sold mortgages.
The bank also said it will propose a gross scrip dividend
against reserves of 0.13 per share in 2017.
DIA
Morgan Stanley raises to "overweight" from "equal-weight"
with a target price of 5.5 euros per share.
QUABIT
Quabit says, following an update to a business plan
announced on Jan. 19, its board has approved a share capital
increase totalling 38.0 million euros.
