The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy: BANCO POPULAR Spain's Banco Popular on Friday posted a larger-than-expected 3.5 billion euros ($3.76 billion) loss due to extraordinary provisions and one-off charges to clean its balance sheet of toxic real estate assets.

SACYR Builder Sacyr is claiming $750 million in damages for reputational loss from Panama as part of a broader dispute over a canal construction project, El Confidencial reported on Friday, citing sources from the company.

INDRA The technology and defense firm is planning to cut some 500 jobs after buying Tecnocom, Expansion said. Indra has launched a 305-million-euro bid for the IT company. For today's European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU