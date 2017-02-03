The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BANCO POPULAR
Spain's Banco Popular on Friday posted a larger-than-expected
3.5 billion euros ($3.76 billion) loss due to extraordinary
provisions and one-off charges to clean its balance sheet of
toxic real estate assets.
SACYR
Builder Sacyr is claiming $750 million in damages for
reputational loss from Panama as part of a broader dispute over
a canal construction project, El Confidencial reported on
Friday, citing sources from the company.
INDRA
The technology and defense firm is planning to cut some 500 jobs
after buying Tecnocom, Expansion said. Indra has launched a
305-million-euro bid for the IT company.
