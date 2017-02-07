The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
SABADELL
Spain's Banco Sabadell said on Tuesday it expected a net
profit of 800 million euros in 2017, a 13 percent increase
compared to 2016, underpinned by steady growth in banking fees
and stable lending income.
GAS NATURAL
Gas Natural has hired Rothschild to carry out a strategic
review of its Italian business which could result in the Spanish
energy company selling its assets in the country for as much as
700 million euro, sources said.
CAIXA
Spain's Criteria said on Monday it has sold 5.322 percent of
Caixabank at 3.3572 euros per share for 1.07 billion euros in an
accelerated book building placement.
Separately, Goldman Sachs raises to "buy" from "neutral"
according to a trader.
GRIFOLS
Grifols said on Monday it has concluded the debt refinancing
process it started on Jan. 9 and has refinanced debt for $6.3
billion
BANKIA
Goldman Sachs raises to "neutral" from "sell" according to a
trader.
BANKINTER
Goldman Sachs cuts to "sell" from "neutral, according to a
trader.
COLONIAL
Colonial said on Monday it has invested nearly 400 million
euros in acquisitions since the beginning of 2017.
