The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

MAPFRE

Spanish insurer Mapfre reported 2016 net profit of 775.6 million euros compared to 708.8 million euros a year earlier.

PARQUES REUNIDOS

Parques Reunidos reported a net loss of 20 million euros in the first quarter after a loss of 35.4 million euros a year earlier.

GAS NATURAL

Gas Natural is due to report its full-year earnings before the market opens on Wednesday.

