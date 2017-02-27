BRIEF-India's Shilpa Medicare March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 419.6 million rupees versus 339.9 million rupees year ago
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA
Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica announced a new strategy on Sunday promising to give customers back control of their own data with the help of a new digital personal assistant.
GRIFOLS
Goldman Sachs removes from conviction list.
QUABIT
Quabit said on Friday that a capital increase of 36 million euros had been fully subscribed
ALMIRALL
Almirall said on Monday net profit rose to 148.6 million euros in 2006 from 85.3 million euros a year earlier.
FAES FARMA
Faes Farmer said on Monday that net profit rose to 36.6 million euros in 2016 after 30.4 million euros a year earlier.
FERROVIAL, SACYR, ENCE
Ferrovial, Sacyr and Ence are also due to report full-year earnings on Monday.
* SAYS RECOMMENDS 2016 DIVIDEND OF RUB 176,234 IN TOTAL FOR PREFERRED SHARES Source text: http://bit.ly/2qrDLZS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)