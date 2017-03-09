The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

URBAS

Urbas said on Wednesday it has formalized agreements with SAREB to restructure and refinance its debt.

TELEFONICA

Spain's anti-trust watchdog, the CNMC, said on Thursday it had fined Telefonica 3 million euros for discriminating against rivals during the strike period of technical installers that took place between March and June 2015

Separately, Deutsche Bank has raised to "buy" from "hold" with a target price of 11.4 euros from 8.5 euros.

CAIXABANK

UBS raises to "buy" from "neutral" with a target price of 3.95 euros from 2.6 euros.

TECNICAS REUNIDAS

Credit Suisse raises to "neutral" from "underperform" with a target price of 34 euros, up from 28 euros.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on