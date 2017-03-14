The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TREASURY

Spain's Treasury aims to sell between 2.5 billion and 3.5 billion euros of 3- and 9-month T-bills.

TELEFONICA

Telefonica has entered in to a share swap deal with Koninklijke KPN NV under which it transfers 72.0 million of its own treasury shares (1.43 percent of its share capital) in exchange for 178.5 million shares of Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (6.0 percent of its share capital).

