The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKIA

Spain's bank bailout fund, the Frob, told nationalised lenders Bankia and Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN) on Wednesday to begin a process to merge the two banks, the best option to recover public cash used to bail them out.

INDITEX

The world's biggest clothing retailer Inditex reported on Wednesday full-year net profit of 3.16 billion euros, up 10 percent on the year ago period and in line with analysts' forecasts.

GAS NATURAL

Colombia's government regulator said on Tuesday it had ordered the liquidation of Electricaribe, an affiliate of Spain's Gas Natural, but the company had asked Colombia to find a way to allow it to keep trading there.

EUSKATEL

Euskatel said on Tuesday it has initiated talks with Zegona Communications PLC for possible acquisition of Telecable de Asturias SA.

