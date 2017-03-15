The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BANKIA
Spain's bank bailout fund, the Frob, told nationalised
lenders Bankia and Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN) on Wednesday to
begin a process to merge the two banks, the best option to
recover public cash used to bail them out.
INDITEX
The world's biggest clothing retailer Inditex reported on
Wednesday full-year net profit of 3.16 billion euros, up 10
percent on the year ago period and in line with analysts'
forecasts.
GAS NATURAL
Colombia's government regulator said on Tuesday it had
ordered the liquidation of Electricaribe, an affiliate of
Spain's Gas Natural, but the company had asked Colombia to find
a way to allow it to keep trading there.
EUSKATEL
Euskatel said on Tuesday it has initiated talks with Zegona
Communications PLC for possible acquisition of Telecable de
Asturias SA.
