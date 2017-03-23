The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

LABORATORIO REIG JOFRE

Laboratorio Reig Jofre starts marketing of three new drugs administered by injection for hospital use

INMOBILARIO COLONIAL

Morgan Stanley resumes with "overweight" rating and 8.8 euro price target.

SANTANDER

Santander Holdings USA Inc says it has priced $1 billion in aggregate principal amount of 3.70 percent senior unsecured notes due 2022

