BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
LABORATORIO REIG JOFRE
Laboratorio Reig Jofre starts marketing of three new drugs administered by injection for hospital use
INMOBILARIO COLONIAL
Morgan Stanley resumes with "overweight" rating and 8.8 euro price target.
SANTANDER
Santander Holdings USA Inc says it has priced $1 billion in aggregate principal amount of 3.70 percent senior unsecured notes due 2022
