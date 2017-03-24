The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

LAR ESPAÑA

Lar España has proposed a full-year 2016 dividend of 0.038 euro per share gross

GAMESA

JP Morgan starts with neutral and 21.68 euro target price.

GESTAMP IPO-GEAU.MC

Spanish car parts maker Gestamp will price its IPO at 5.6 to 6.7 euros per share, it said on Thursday, valuing the company at around 3.5 billion euros in one of Europe's biggest stock market listings so far this year.

ABENGOA

Abengoa said on Thursday all restructuring documents and the new corporate governance documents have already been signed.

RENTA 4

Renta 4 has proposed a complementary dividend of 3.8 million euros against FY 2016 results, to be paid out on May 10.

CELLNEX

Cellnex has proposed to pay a complementary gross dividend of 0.0423 euros per share.

DIA

Dia has proposed a gross dividend of 0.21 euro per share from full-year 2016 results to be paid on July 18.

