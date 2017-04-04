BRIEF-Contravir Pharmaceuticals enters into amended, restated executive agreement with James Sapirstein, CFO
* On May 25 entered into amended,restated executive agreement with James Sapirstein, chief executive officer - SEC filing
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ACS
ACS says it gas placed 5.61 percent of ACS, held by Iberostar Hoteles y Apartamentos, in an accelerated bookbuilt offer.
ALMIRALL
Almirall said on Tuesday it has entered into a revolving credit facility agreement for a maximum amount of 250 million euros over a four year period with an average interest rate lower than 1 percent.
DEOLEO
Deoleo announced on Monday a proposal to reduce share capital by at least 300 million euros and up to 323 million euros, with a nominal share price to be set at between 0.12 euro and 0.10 euro.
* Intellipharmaceutics International Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: