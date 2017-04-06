The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
GESTAMP IPO-GEAU.MC
Gestamp set its listing price at 5.6 euros per share late on
Wednesday.
SANTANDER
Qatar Investment Authority's planned sale of a 2.25 percent
stake in Banco Santander Brasil SA on Wednesday priced below
initial estimates, two people with knowledge of the deal said.
BANCO POPULAR
Australia's Pepper Group Ltd confirmed on Thursday
that discussions with Spanish bank, Banco Popular to form a
50-50 JV have formally ceased.
