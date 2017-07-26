Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

Abertis

Abertis said on Wednesday first half net profit was 415 million euros, down from 510 million euros a year earlier.

Gas Natural

Gas Natural said on Wednesday that first half net profit was 550 million euros, down from 645 million euros a year earlier.

Vidrala

Vidrala said on Wednesday it had entered in to a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of Santos Barosa.

Bankia

Bankia said on Wednesday that first half net interest income was 995 million euros, down from 1.12 billion euros a year earlier.

Mapfre

Mapfre said on Wednesday that first half net profit was 415.1 million euros, up from 389.4 million euros a year earlier.

Nh Hoteles

NH Hoteles said on Wednesday that first half net profit was 7.6 million euros, down from 9.7 million euros a year earlier. The company also said it is well positioned to exceed current guidance for 2017.

Bankinter

Bankinter said on Wednesday that first half net interest income 529.7 million euros, up from 463.6 million euros a year earlier.

Endesa

Endesa said on Wednesday that first half net profit was 653 million euros, down from 796 million euros a year earlier.

Rovi

Rovi said on Wednesday that first half net profit was 15.8 million euros, down 18.0 million euros a year earlier.

