Dec 13 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

NH HOTELES

Spain's NH Hoteles said on Tuesday China's HNA Group, parent of China's Hainan Airlines, had called off a deal to take a stake in in the Spanish hotel group due to financial market uncertainty.

BANKIA

Spanish bank Bankia has decided to place all its real estate assets in to a separate property group, El Pais reported without citing sources.

BANKS

Moody's rating agency has put eight Spanish banks on review for possible downgrade including, Banco Sabadell, Bankia, Bankinter and CaixaBank.

TREASURY

The Treasury plans to issue up to 4.25 billion euros in 12- and 18-month T-bills at around 0940 GMT.

