BANKIA < BKIA.MC >
Spain's Bankia, formed by the merger of seven regional banks
led by Caja Madrid, is targetting more than 700 million euros in
costs savings after completing its integration, the bank said in
a statement late Wednesday.
SACYR, REPSOL
Indebted Spanish builder Sacyr may sell part of its stake in
Repsol back to the oil group or find a buyer, with possible
candidates including Essar, Sinopec and Lukoil
, Expansion reported citing unnamed sources.
Sacyr is due to hold its monthly board meeting on Thursday.
TREASURY
Spain may pay 2 percentage points less than Italy a day
earlier when it offers medium-term bonds on Thursday,
underlining progress Madrid has made in persuading investors it
has a chance of getting to grips with its debt.
TELEFONICA
Spain's Telefonica SA trimmed its planned 2012 dividend on
Wednesday in a move to keep its debt under control as the
telecoms group battles sluggish economic growth in its home
market and uncertainty in Europe.
ANTENA 3
Spanish TV company Antena 3 acquired smaller unlisted rival
La Sexta on Wednesday in an all-share bid to save costs as a
worsening economic environment dries up the advertising that
funds free-to-air TV stations.
