MADRID Dec 20 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SACYR, REPSOL

Spanish oil major Repsol may buy up to 10 percent of its shares from Sacyr as foreign industrial buyers faded before a looming deadline for the debt-laden builder to refinance, sources said.

