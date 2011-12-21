MADRID Dec 21 The following Spanish
stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on
Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and
cannot vouch for their accuracy:
SACYR, REPSOL
Spanish oil major Repsol came to the rescue of debt-laden
shareholder Sacyr on Tuesday, buying 10 percent of its own
shares for 2.57 billion euros ($3.35 billion) in a last-minute
deal to help the builder refinance a loan.
