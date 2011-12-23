MADRID Dec 23 The following Spanish
stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on
Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and
cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BBVA
Spanish banks will use the majority of the cheap, long-term
cash from the European Central Bank to cover steep 2012 debt
maturities, market and banking sources said.
(Reporting By Fiona Ortiz)