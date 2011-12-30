MADRID Dec 30 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

Brazilian steelmaker CSN is a potential candidate to buy part of the 10 percent stake in Repsol that the Spanish energy company is trying to sell, according to newspaper Expansion, which also added that sources at Repsol said there were no talks going on with CSN.

A spokesman for Repsol declined to comment.

FCC

The infrastructure and services group said on Thursday it had sold its Torre Picasso building for 400 million euros ($517.86 million), and its Barcelona and Madrid headquarters buildings for 60 million.

(Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary)