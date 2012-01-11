MADRID Jan 11 The following Spanish
REPSOL
Repsol shares have been suspended by the Madrid bourse
regulator until 0930 GMT.
The suspension follows an announcement by Repsol on Tuesday
evening it had ordered a private placement of 5.0 percent of its
own shares from a 10-percent stake it bought off indebted
Spanish construction company Sacyr on Dec. 20.
(Reporting By Martin Roberts)