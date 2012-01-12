The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

Repsol has ruled out selling treasury stock to Mexico's Pemex, Expansion reported citing sources close to the company.

BANESTO

Spanish bank Banesto, 88-percent owned by the euro zone's biggest bank Santander, published 2011 results which showed a 73 pct drop in profit after provisions for toxic real estate assets.

BOND AUCTION

Spain's borrowing costs are set to remain high when it sells bonds on Thursday in what will be the first major test this year of investor appetite for weaker euro zone states' debt, with an Italian auction expected to follow a day later.

