MADRID, March 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

INDITEX

Inditex is expected to post a 10.7 percent hike in net profit for the year through January to 1.92 billion euros, on sales up 10.0 percent to 13.78 billion, according to the average forecast from 11 banks and brokerages polled by Reuters.

For a earnings poll, click on

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on