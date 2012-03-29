MADRID, March 29 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

GENERAL STRIKE

Spanish workers stage their first general strike against the new centre-right government's sweeping reform policies on Thursday in a show of how much austerity society will tolerate in the midst of a prolonged economic slump.

On Wednesday, the head of Spain's biggest union warned that more protests would follow Thursday's general strike if the government does not back down over a deeply unpopular labour market reform.

MAPFRE, BANKIA

Spanish banking group BFA, which owns listed bank Bankia , said on Wednesday it had sold 10.36 percent of Mapfre America to the insurer's parent Mapfre for 244 million euros ($324 million) as part of a strategy to sell non-core assets.

IBERDROLA

The Spanish power firm is searching for a new chief executive, sources said, splitting the dual role currently held by its chairman to meet a pledge to investment fund owners and gain their support against main shareholder ACS.

