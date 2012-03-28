MADRID, March 28 The following Spanish stocks
may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on
Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and
cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BANKS
Spain and the European Commission denied media reports on
Tuesday that Brussels had told the Madrid government to take an
EU bailout to refinance the country's troubled banks.
