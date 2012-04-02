MADRID, April 2 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

Argentina's government has made the decision to take control of leading energy company YPF, controlled by Repsol, and is discussing whether to renationalize it or intervene in its administration, a newspaper reported on Saturday. See

BANKIA

Spain's Bankia on Friday told the country's central bank it can meet requirements for provisions against real estate losses without public money or merging with another entity, sticking with its standalone strategy. See

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on