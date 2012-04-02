MADRID, April 2 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
REPSOL
Argentina's government has made the decision to take control
of leading energy company YPF, controlled by Repsol, and is
discussing whether to renationalize it or intervene in its
administration, a newspaper reported on Saturday. See
BANKIA
Spain's Bankia on Friday told the country's central bank it
can meet requirements for provisions against real estate losses
without public money or merging with another entity, sticking
with its standalone strategy. See
