IAG
Pilots for Spanish airline Iberia, part of International
Airlines Group, went on strike on Monday, grounding 150 flights
in the first of 30 one-day strikes to protest against the
start-up of low-cost carrier Iberia Express.
GAS NATURAL
Spanish utility Gas Natural Fenosa is in talks with BG Group
Plc to buy the UK oil and gas company's 65 percent stake
in India's Gujarat Gas, a source with direct knowledge
of the matter said on Sunday, in a deal valued at about $900
million.
