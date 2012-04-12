MADRID, April 12 The following Spanish stocks
may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on
Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and
cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BANESTO
Spanish bank Banesto kicks off the earnings season on
Thursday with numbers that will reveal the toll of the
goverment's tough new capital demands to force banks to deal
with rotten property assets.
REPSOL
Repsol's YPF unit in Argentina has seen about a third of its
market value evaporate this year due to investor fears of a
possible government takeover as part of the state's effort to
boost energy output.
For a SCENARIOS, click on
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on