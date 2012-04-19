(Adds CaixaBank)

MADRID, April 19 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

Argentina plans to include the expropriation of a local natural gas company owned by Repsol in a bill to seize control of YPF, the country's biggest energy company, a ruling party senator said on Wednesday.

CAIXABANK

Spanish bank CaixaBank said net profits dropped 84 percent in the first quarter on Thursday after it took hefty provisions against potentially soured property assets to comply with government regulation on capital levels.

The bank holds a conference call at 0815 GMT.

BONDS

Spain will pay dearly for longer-term debt on Thursday when it auctions a 10-year bond for only the second time this year to markets spooked by fears the country will miss deficit targets and fail to restart growth.

