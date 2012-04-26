MADRID, April 26 The following Spanish stocks
ABERTIS, ACS, OHL
Spain's Abertis struck a three-way deal to expand
its toll road business in fast-growing Brazil and reduce
exposure to a slow domestic market, while providing an exit for
debt-laden shareholder ACS.
REPSOL
Argentina's Senate on Thursday approved a government bill to
nationalize the country's biggest oil company, YPF, clearing the
way for likely approval by the lower house next week.
SANTANDER
The Spanish bank is expected to post first-quarter net
profit of 1.4 billion euros, according to a Reuters forecast,
with focus on the outlook for its Brazilian unit and progress in
writing down losses on deteriorating property assets in Spain.
SABADELL
Spanish bank Sabadell said on Thursday net profit
fell 5 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier to 80
million euros, beating forecasts, after putting aside provisions
worth 293 million euros.
BANKS
Spain's largest banks are sufficiently capitalized and
profitable enough to withstand a decline in economic conditions,
although a group of 10 state-supported banks are considered
vulnerable, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.
