MADRID, June 26 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
PRIVATISATIONS
The government wants to sell its postal service Correos,
with a book value of about 2.5 billion euros, but rules out a
sale in the short term and will delay possible privatisations
like state railway until 2014, Spanish media said on Tuesday.
BANKS
Ratings agency Moody's downgraded Spanish banks.
TREASURY
Struggling debtor Spain is likely to pay its highest
short-term borrowing rates in over six months on Tuesday as
investors demand high premiums, sceptical about euro zone
leaders' readiness to act decisively to tackle the bloc's
problems.
