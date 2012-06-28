MADRID, June 28 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

EU SUMMIT

Spain's equity and bond markets may be affected by a two-day meeting from European leaders in Brussels, which is due to start at 1300 GMT.

BFA-BANKIA

Spain's fourth largest lender BFA-Bankia unveiled a 13.65 billion euro hole in its finances following a board meeting at which its directors agreed to step down, leaving just chairman Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri at the helm.

CAIXABANK

Real estate holding Servihabitat is expected to issue 1.35 billion euros in debt to be fully subscribed by its parent company Caixabank, according to financial newspaper Expansion.

INDITEX

Kepler starts coverage of the world's largest fashion retailer with a buy rating and a price target of 90 euros.

