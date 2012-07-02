MADRID, July 2 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
REE, Enagas
Chinese state-held utilities company State Grid has made an
offer for Spain's public gas and electricity network companies
Red Electrica and Enagas, though the government has rejected the
proposal, El Mundo reported, citing Spanish government sources.
