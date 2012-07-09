The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BANKS
Spain is prepared to create a single "bad bank" for the
distressed assets of its banks under the terms of the EU
bailout, the Financial Times and Spanish sister newspaper
Expansion said on Monday, citing Spanish officials.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on